Nassarawa stakeholders seek support for Buhari, Al-Makura

Stakeholders in Akun Development Area of Nasarawa State, on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, for the positive intervention made to boost infrastructure in the country.

The stakeholders, who met in Ogba, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government, said Nigerians needed to be more patient with the Federal Government in order to realise the positive change they desire.

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that the stakeholders were in Ogba to felicitate with the Overseer of Akun Development Area, Mr Moses Malle over the New Year.

They agreed that Buhari and Gov. Tanko Al-Makura were doing well in the areas of infrastructure development, security, fight against corruption, peace promotion among others.

In a remark, Malle assured that the local and state governments would continue to execute key projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

“Irrespective of our background and despite the recession, we have seen the developmental strides of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Tanko Al-Makura.

“It is left for all of us to continue to educate the people on the need to support government on its policies and programmes aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians.

“President Buhari and Gov. Al-Makura had achieved alot especially in the area of infrastructure development, security, corruption, peace promotion among others, hence the need for us to pass a vote of confidence on their government.

“It is in view of this, I want to appeal to our people and Nigerians, to be more patient, support the government and be prayerfull as President Buhari strives to fix the economy, so as to better the standard of living of the people,” he said.

Some of the stakeholders, Mr Monday Nanza and Mr Paul Abuga, expressed support to the State and Federal Government, and expressed optimism that the government would overcome current recession this year.

They said that “Nigerians should continue to pray for President Buhari to overcome the economic challenges as no condition is permanent.”

NAN reports that the stakeholders comprised of politicians, religious and traditional leaders, women and youth groups among others.

