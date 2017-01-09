Nasty C – Golden – Daily Post Nigeria
Nasty C – Golden
South African Prodigy Nasty C who took the hip hop scene by storm last year is continuing from where he dropped things last year. Fresh off the successful release of his album Bad Hair, he is not slowing down as he dropped another fire tune. The hip …
