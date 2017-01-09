Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nasty C – Golden – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nasty C – Golden
Daily Post Nigeria
South African Prodigy Nasty C who took the hip hop scene by storm last year is continuing from where he dropped things last year. Fresh off the successful release of his album Bad Hair, he is not slowing down as he dropped another fire tune. The hip
New Music Nasty C – 'Golden'Pulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.