NASU, SSANU To Begin 5-Day Warning Strike On Monday

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Non-academic unions in the Nigerian universities say they will on Monday embark on a five-day warning strike over the inability of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 Agreements with the unions. The unions are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT). …

