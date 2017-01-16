NASU, SSANU UniAbuja begin one-week warning strike

Non-academic unions in Nigerian universities on Monday began a one-week warning strike on Monday to protest the non-implementation of its 2009 agreement with the Federal Government.

Mr Yakubu Simon, the Chairman, Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), University of Abuja chapter, told newsmen in Gwagwalada, FCT, that the strike began after series of meetings with members of the union.

Simon said that the Federal Government needed to implement the 2009 agreement for the good of all Nigerian universities.

“We are on strike because of issues of poor funding of the universities, increase in corruption in the system, shortfall in staff salaries and more.

“ It is a one-week warning strike. We will take our decision at the end of the strike.

“On the issue of corruption, all universities management should find a way of fighting it.

“If a particular person is found wanting and is brought to book, it will serve as a deterrent to others.

“Students also need to help us by reporting any lecturer who always asks for bribe instead of keeping such issue to themselves.

“By doing so, it will help us reduce the issue of corruption on the campus,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

