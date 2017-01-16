NASU, SSANU UniAbuja begin warning strike

Non-academic unions in Nigerian universities on Monday began a one-week warning strike on Monday to protest the non-implementation of its 2009 agreement with the Federal Government. Mr Yakubu Simon, the Chairman, Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), University of Abuja chapter, told newsmen in Gwagwalada, FCT, that the strike began after series of meetings with members of the union. Simon said that the Federal Government needed to implement the 2009 agreement for the good of all Nigerian universities.

