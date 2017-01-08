National Assembly to direct Dalung, to relocate office to Stadium

Hon Abdulkabir Ajanah member representing Adavi/Okehi Federal constituency at the House of Representatives said the National Assembly are seriously deliberating to make the sports minster, Solomon Dalung relocate his office to the National Stadium complex.

Ajanah in Okene said the plans is to make the minister take care of sporting facilities that are on the verge of decaying.

“For us at the National Assembly, I believe we are trying to draw the attention of Solomon Dalung, sports minster to move his office from the comfort of the federal Secretariat to the stadium in order to take charge of the facilities “.

” The equipment were bought with tax payers monies and members of the house of Reps cannot continue to fold their hands any longer ” Ajanah said.

” If you go to the National Stadium most facilities and equipment are in a sorry state. I think the first direction is for us to appreciate the facilities we have before we embark on sporting developmental programs” the house of Reps member explained.

He said the house of Representatives members will take their time to encourage youths in harnessing potentials from the grassroots to attract more prolific achievements in Nigeria sports.

The post National Assembly to direct Dalung, to relocate office to Stadium appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

