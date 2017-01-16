National Football League: Cripples storm Bauchi stadium for Wikki Tourists

Physically challenged persons turned out en masse to watch their darling team, Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi, play its first match of the 2016/2017 National Professional Football League (NPFL). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match, between Wikki Tourists and Nassarawa Utd FC of Lafia was played at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi. The physically challenged, mainly cripples, led by one Abdullahi Lushi, who claimed to be a Wikki Tourists’ fan, said they were at the stadium to cheer their team.

