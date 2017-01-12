National Geographic Just Published This Image Of Obama Snorkelling Over A Beautiful Coral Reef

There’s no doubt that President Obama is going to be sorely missed by many. I mean, he has protected more land and sea than any other U.S. president in history.

A part of these efforts saw Obama travel to Midway Atoll, “a remote spit of sand and coral in the Northwest Hawaiian Islands,” according to National Geographic, to check out the monument he had “recently turned into the largest protected marine area on the planet”.

At the time (September last year), photographs published showed Obama looking over the turquoise waters of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, but what they didn’t show was his little swim:

Obama also took time go below the water’s surface and glimpse some of the ocean species that make the area so spectacular and worthy of protection. A photo published this week by National Geographic magazine shows the president snorkelling off Midway, gliding above a seemingly endless blanket of purple corals.

And here it is:

How beautiful?

Photographed by Brian Skerry, he described the moment to NatGeo:

You can never know what’s in someone’s mind, but for me, it sort of struck me that he was enjoying the freedom of getting a good workout. He seems to be an athletic guy, very fit, a great swimmer. He was hard to keep up with.

In a Facebook post about the shoot, Skerry had more to say:

Skerry noted there’s a lot of work to be done when it comes to protecting the ocean. He called Obama’s actions, however, “a great step in the right direction.”

However, the Papahānaumokuākea initiative didn’t actually begin with Obama, explains NatGeo:

Papahānaumokuākea, which former President George W. Bush established in 2006, was already larger than all of the country’s national parks combined. Obama’s designation expanded the monument from 139,797 square miles to 582,578 square miles. “I look forward to knowing that 20 years from now, 40 years from now, 100 years from now this is a place where people can still come to and see what a place like this looks like when it’s not overcrowded or destroyed by human populations,” Obama said during his September visit.

