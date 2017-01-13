National Open University Notice To Graduands On Her 6th Convocation Events Schedule.

Sequel to the 6th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for 20th and 21st January 2017, the graduands concerned are required to sign and receive their Academic Gowns/Hoods from 12th to 20th January, 2017. Please note that graduands of undergraduate programmes are to receive their gowns from their respective Study Centers while hoods would be issued at NOUN …

The post National Open University Notice To Graduands On Her 6th Convocation Events Schedule. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

