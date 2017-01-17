Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

National Open University To Be strengthened Says ; Saraki.

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called for the addition of Information Communication Technology (ICT) among courses offered by the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). Saraki said that if included, it would advance learning in the institution across the Nigeria. He made the call on Monday at the opening of a …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post National Open University To Be strengthened Says ; Saraki. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.