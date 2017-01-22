National Pension Commission Vs First Guarantee

Chidi Duru, a former member, House of Representatives and founder of the First Guarantee Pension Limited, in this interview with Our Correspondent, chronicles his ordeal over an impasse with the National Pension Commission (NPC). Duru decries the role of the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which he accuses of flagrantly disobeying the judgments delivered by competent justices of the court of the land. He says it has become imperative to state his own side of the story to put records straight. This is just the first part of his story. Excerpts:

May we know what your experience has been since the matter began and what led to your incarceration in police custody?

It has to do with the ownership of a company that I founded in 2004 and promoted and then invited shareholders to invest in it. It is called First Guarantee Pension Limited. On January 4, 2017, a few days ago, I received through my solicitor, a copy of a letter that had been written by the current Attorney-General of the Federation and Honorable Minister of Justice to the Director-General National Pension commission, Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, restating the position of the ministry that their two other letters (prior letters) of August 17, 2011 and September 8, 2011 that they stand by the content of those letters and reprimanding the National Pension Commission for consistently disobeying the orders of court, and requesting the DG to immediately comply with the relevant judgments of the court. And it is interesting to note that in his capacity, the minister of justice was not just only the chief law officer of the land, he is also acting as a party in the suit in which we sued the National Pension Commission in 2011. In December last year, we received a communication from the office of the Inspector General of Police following my request as the vice chairman of First Guarantee to immediately deploy men and material to protect the premises of First Guarantee Pension in Abuja and Lagos. Upon the deployment of the men from the Lagos command and signal sent to Area F to carry out the instruction from the Nigeria Police, I visited the office of the First Guarantee Pension at 65 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos. This would be my first time of going to the office of First Guarantee Pension in the last six years, because what we’ve had in the last six years is the imposition of staff of the National Pension Commission in the office of First Guarantee Pension in clear disregard and disobedience of a court judgment. So, it was my first time venturing into the office. Immediately the three imposters who are staff of the National Pension Commission in First Guarantee Pension quickly exited the office of First Guarantee on sighting me, and were nowhere to be found. At 1:20pm I went out for lunch and when I got back, what then happened was that at about 5:20pm , I now saw two well-addressed police officers who informed me and my colleagues who were with me that they had been sent by the commissioner of Police, Lagos State, that they received an alert that the premises of First Guarantee Pension is being invaded by hoodlums and thugs who had done everything possible to beat up staff and take over the premises of First Guarantee Pension. And that they had a clear directive from the commissioner of police to seal up the premises of First Guarantee Pension. First, it was an alarm for me; second, it was a bit of a disappointment because it is the same commissioner of police that had deployed men from Area F to have an active patrol round about the premises of the company. More so, before the deployment of men from the Area F, the Lagos command had done the surveillance of the premises of First Guarantee Pension and found out that there are two officers of the Nigeria Police that have been constantly present in the premises of First Guarantee Pension in the last five years. So, if there has been a question of invasion of hoodlums or thugs taking over First Guarantee Pension, I would believe that these officers of the Nigeria Police would be the ones to alert the commissioner of police to the development, or alert the nearby police station for subsequent action to be taken. But being a law abiding citizen, I offered to go with them to see the commissioner of police; more particularly on the need not to seal the premises of the First Guarantee Pension, because at this time the staff had closed for the day, and it would not be nice that the institution of the First Guarantee Pension, would not open when the staff resume the next day, as they would not be able to gain access to the premises, nor be able to attend to the public. I went with them to the office of the CP, and to my greatest surprise I met those three staff of the National Pension Commission right there at the office of the CP. Those were the three people who had earlier exited the office on my arrival. And in addition to that, I also saw six other staff of the National Pension Commission in attendance at the office of the CP making a total of nine staff of the NPC. The CP addressed us and repeated that the office of the FGP remains sealed and that he would not have the time to attend to us because time was far gone and that we should report back the next day at 10am . At my insistence, I informed him that that was a decision I would not expect a commissioner of police to make lightly; because as a lawyer and well informed within my rights, he is not in any position to seal up the premises of a company without first and foremost obtaining an order of a court. That I felt that was a very irresponsible decision for a CP to make. And based on my strong protest, he conceded. He made a statement to his subordinates that they should go and unseal the office of FGP and he further restated that we should come back at 10am the next day for a meeting. I informed him there and then that I hope this is not a tactic to remove us from the premises of FGP, in order to grant access to the impostors who are staff of NPC. He said, ‘No, not at all’. That he was there to mediate to ensure that law and order is maintained. The next morning, I was at his office exactly five minutes to 10; and we had earlier received information and as expected, and going by the tradition of impunity on the part of NPC, that their staff had resumed back at the FGP as at 8am that same morning of January 13, 2017. I complained to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) who said I should take my complaint to the CP, who entered his office by 10:45am . The CP could not see us until noon . At the meeting, which turned out to be a charade; the CP clearly mentioned to us that he now has a clear directive and instruction from the AIG, Zone 2 to transfer the case file to his office, and that the AIG has assumed responsibility over the matter. And I could again see the handwriting on the wall that they have deployed the usual tactics of impunity, disregard for constituted authority and have again employed the act of intimidation to ensure that they gain their way through the process. Being a law-abiding citizen, I informed him that I was sufficiently upset and angry, and that despite his words the previous day, the same nine staff of NPC resumed at FGP- but that didn’t cut any ice with him. We went to the AIG’s office- the nine of us- including my company secretary, two other friends of mine who came to the police station and myself. The moment we entered AIG Zone 2, it became very obvious that the hands of the clock had turned full circle.

What was your experience at the AIG zone 2?

Immediately we got there, the AIG refused to see me or anybody that had anything to do with me, including my lawyers. But he granted audience to the three staff of NPC that were imposed in the FGP in the last six years. We were now advised to see the DC Zone 2. When we went in to see him, we were now told that the matter would be handled by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Zone 2, one Mr. Patrick. By the time we went to the office of the AC, the number of staff of NPC that was resident in AIG Zone 2 had risen from nine to 13. By the time we were to enter the office of the AC, there was no place for us as the small office had been taken over by staff of NPC. The AC opened his statement, saying that he was going to mediate in the matter. My opening statement was very clear. How is it possible for the police to mediate in a matter that the court had given a decision, a clear judgment in? How is it possible for the police to mediate in a matter that the Attorney-General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria had considered variously and had very recently, with his letter of January 4 2017, given an opinion on the matter? And how is it, more importantly, for the police to mediate in a matter where Justice G.O. Kolawole in his well-considered ruling of February 6, 2013 and November 10, 2016 had restrained the Nigeria Police from getting involved, inviting me, arresting me or interrogating me on any matter that has to do with FGP, particularly with respect to the target examination report on the basis of which the three imposters had been appointed into the FGP? These statements of mine did not cut an ice; because obviously there had been a pre-determined plan and the matter began to play itself out speedily. They invited the OC Legal who called us out and began to ask us to make a statement. I asked the OC Legal, is there a petition against me on the basis of which I can read the petition to be able to make a statement? He said No, there’s no petition against me other than I should just make a statement. And one interesting thing that happened was that immediately thereafter, they took away my phone and that of my legal adviser, Smart Iheazor; but the 13 staff of the NPC retained their phones. It was about 2:30 to 3pm , we began the process of dilly-dallying. They would call me to go to this office and go to that office. The long and short of it is that I was told to make a statement in respect of who I am, my relationship with First Guarantee Pension and why I visited the office of FGP. The same question was put across to my legal adviser who was separated in a different room. It wasn’t until about 7:30pm that I was informed by the IPO that I am a suspect and that I have been detained for armed robbery, stealing, conspiracy to commit felony and potentially also for murder. I was incidented and then handed over to the guardroom. From the guardroom office, I was transferred to a cell without access to my family, my lawyer, my medication. The next day, at about 10:30am , I was brought out, they continued with their interrogation that the day I visited FGP, one of the parties that went with me made away with a laptop and three office files. And my statement was very clear- it is impossible for me or any of my friends who visited the premises to make away with any property of FGB. First and foremost, FGP is owned by me, founded by me, and that it is impossible for an owner to steal his property- either a computer, or files or a car key they said is missing. They then asked another question, why am I presenting myself as FGP chairman and I repeated that I am the founder, owner and largest shareholder in FGP. I have an investment of over N250 million in FGP, and therefore, it is impossible for me to do anything that is against the law. I repeated my advice to them that the step they are taking is against the order and judgment of a number of courts in Nigeria.

Was there any search made either in your apartment or your hotel room over the allegation?

Yes, around 12:30 of the same day, the OC Legal and one of his operatives drove me to the Southern Sun Hotel in Ikoyi, where I was staying to search my room. After that, the statement was made that there’s no material whatsoever- whether a laptop, file nor document of FGP found in the hotel where I was staying before the detention. I signed off, and they also signed off. About 3:30pm , I informed them that my medical condition was worsening because as at that time, I still have not had access to my drugs, my phones or my lawyers. I told them I needed to see a doctor urgently. I was assured as at 3:30pm I would be released on bail and that I would go home shortly. A bail application was prepared by my lawyer, which I signed, the IPO signed and the OC Legal informed me that I have been released and signed off. But he said to me that it required the signoff of the ACP, DCP and the AIG. The AIG had now told my lawyer that on my way out he would like to see me. Later around 6:20pm , when the matter was dragging, the DC after a lot of persuasion informed me that there’s a contrary instruction he just received from the AIG that I should not be released, that I should further be detained till Monday . By then the IPO and OC Legal had noticed that I was throwing up in the premises because there’s no medical facility; fearing for their irresponsible act, and the consequences of what could happen if per chance I passed out in their cell, they quickly rushed me to the Police hospital on Bourdillon Street, where I was under custody/protection of the police from Friday evening till Monday, January 10, 2017 in the emergency ward. I was to be referred to Ikeja because of my leg condition for medical observation, but the AC was detailed by the AIG to ensure that I would be forcefully brought to the magistrate court. When the AC came, it was clear to him that I was not fit to appear before the court, but he insisted and literally took away the drip that was placed on me and I was taken to court in my pyjamas.

You mean you were dragged to the court despite your condition? And did the court call the case?

I was forcefully taken from the hospital to the court that day, Monday, January 16, 2017. The judge was hesitant to call our case; it was clear to the judge that I was not fit to take my plea and he said it in his opening statement that the man he is seeing is not medically fit to undertake an arraignment, but my lawyer insisted that he would take my plea and assured the judge he would do so. I was arraigned no longer for armed robbery, murder or conspiracy to commit felony but for theft, with a person now at large, of a laptop worth N350, 000. I was arraigned for stealing a file of FGP, for holding out myself as FGP chairman and an attempt to forcefully take over the promises of FGP.

May we know the genesis of all these?

The background of all these is consistent with the pattern of DG, NPC, Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, who has sworn that over her dead body would she hand over FGP back to me- the owner and founder of the company. It has been consistent because at her instigation, on January 29, 2013, the then IG Abubakar, through the instrument of IG monitoring, declared me wanted and published my name in all the police posts in Abuja; again for stealing and conspiracy to commit felony. I approached Justice Kolawole on February 6, 2013. He, under my fundamental human rights, restrained the police and their agencies from dabbling into the matter of FGP, from arresting, or detaining me in respect to this matter. But in total disregard of the order of Justice Kolawole, in total disregard of substantive judgment of another Justice D.U. Okorowo that had nullified the special target report that Chinelo as the company secretary then of the NPC had advised the commission to author and began to implement. The Nigeria police charged me before the magistrate court, Court II in Abuja, and that was on March 2, 2013. To their surprise, my lawyer found out where I had been charged; we entered an appearance and on March 28, 2013 the magistrate quashed that charge and in an open court, in a loud voice shouted, and it is written in his rule that: ‘This is an act of impunity that should not happen in a democratic environment as Nigeria, where the rule of law should be seen as a sine qua non’, and that he feels so saddened that the agency of government that should be the officer and agency that should be implementing the judgment of the court is the agency that is bringing a beneficiary of the judgment of the court before his court for an act that could translate into impunity. He quashed the charge; it did not stop the police.

To be continued…

Chidi Duru

