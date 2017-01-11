Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

National survey reveals stakeholders’ dissatisfaction with Contributory Pension Scheme

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

pension-scheme

A national survey on the Contributory Pension Scheme established over a decade ago by the Federal Government has revealed the dissatisfaction of some stakeholders with the implementation of the scheme. In the survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) across states of the federation, some respondents however, commended the Federal Government for initiating […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

National survey reveals stakeholders’ dissatisfaction with Contributory Pension Scheme

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.