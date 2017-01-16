National Youth Service Corps Management has released the timetable for the 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation course.

The scheme stated on Monday that camp will commence on Tuesday, 24th January, 2017.

The lineup of activities for the course is shown below:

a. Tue 24th – Wed 25th, Jan 2017- Registration/verification exercise

b. Thursday, 26th January, 2017 – Swearing-in ceremony

c. Monday, 13th February, 2017 – Closing ceremony

Prospective Corps members are advised to report to camp at the scheduled date as registration/verification will end at midnight of January 25, 2017.

All are also to note that original copies of academic credentials and other documents uploaded during the online registration MUST be presented on camp for physical verification.