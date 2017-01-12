Nationwide black-out imminent as transmission firms run out of gas – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Nationwide black-out imminent as transmission firms run out of gas

Nationwide black-out imminent as transmission firms run out of gas
Nigerians will soon experience power blackout following drop in the nation's megawatt from 3, 959 from January 4 to 3,751.90 on January 12. Power transmission lines. According to Vanguard, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the drop was …
