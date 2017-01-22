Pages Navigation Menu

Nationwide blackout worsens as fire consume TCN control equipment

Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, had said that a fire incident which occurred at its Afam VI power station in Rivers State had completely destroyed the firm’s protection and control equipment. The incident has worsened the power generation in the country. General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Mrs. Seun Olagunju, explained in a statement on […]

