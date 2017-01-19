Naval Rating allegedly beats wife to death in Lagos

An official of the Western Naval Command, Apapa, Lagos, Omojoye Ayodele, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly killing his wife, Mary Egbailo.

According to Punch, Ayodele on Tuesday allegedly beat up the victim till she gave up the ghost at their house on Eze Anthony Street, in the Igando, Alimosho area of the state.

Punch gathered that the 30-year-old suspect had gone to bring back the wife from the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in the area, where she was said to have been since Sunday.



Shortly after they entered their room-and-parlour apartment, an argument reportedly ensued between them, which led to a fight.

The Ebute Irele, Ondo State indigene, allegedly beat his 29-year-old wife till she became weak and died.

She was said to have been rushed to El Dunamis Hospital, a private medical centre in the area, where she was confirmed dead.

An official of the hospital told Punch on Wednesday that Egbailo was confirmed dead while in a tricycle that brought her in company with her husband and two women.

The official, who did not want to be identified, said the husband claimed she took a local insecticide, Sniper.

He said, “She was brought around 11.30am in a tricycle. A man, who wore military uniform and claimed to be her husband, was screaming that she took Sniper insecticide.

“Doctors went to check her in the tricycle and it was discovered that she was dead. We immediately asked that she should be transferred to a general hospital. The husband was shouting to the hearing of everybody that she took Sniper.”

Punch gathered that the victim would have been taken to her hometown for burial, but for the insistence of the landlady, who maintained that Egbailo did not take Sniper, but was a victim of domestic violence.

The case was said to have been reported at the Igando Police Division, leading to the arrest of Ayodele for allegedly beating the victim to death.

The landlady, who spoke with Punch on the condition of anonymity, alleged that Ayodele had been assaulting his wife since 2016.

She explained that on the morning of her death, Egbailo did not show any sign of depression.

She said, “The man complained that for the past three days, his wife had been away from the house and gone to a church.

“Around 10am on Tuesday, both of them entered into the house. I guess he had just gone to pick her from church.

“It was not up to three minutes that I started hearing noise. I went to their apartment and asked the man what the problem was, but he pushed me away and kept hitting her. He dragged her on the floor, among other things.”

She said she ran out to call for help when the beating was excessive.

The landlady claimed that as other residents approached the house to mediate, the suspect threw his wife into the gutter.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said the corpse had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

