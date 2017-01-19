Naval rating’s wife allegedly kills self with Sniper

The wife of a naval rting has allegedly committed suicide in Igando, a Lagos suburb. The woman, whose identity was said to be unknown at the time of filing this report, allegedly drank sniper, a local insecticide, on Sunday evening after a disagreement with her husband, Seaman Band Omojoye.

It was alleged that the couple had an argument after the man discovered that the woman lied to him. She was said to have left the house and told the husband she went to church.

Unknown to her, the husband, it was gathered, went to the church without seeing her. He was said to have enquired from other church members, who told him the wife was not seen in church.

After three days, the woman was said to have returned home and told her husband that she was kidnapped. An argument later ensued between them, after which, the woman, allegedly went into the room and drank the insecticide.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Western Naval Command (WNC) Lieutenant Commander Chinwe Umar said the Rating was in police custody, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Spokesperson for the Police Command, Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police (SP) also confirmed the incident.She said: “I don’t have much information on it but I can tell you that investigation is ongoing.”

