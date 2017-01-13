Navy Alerts Nigerians Of Illegal Training Schools

The Nigeria Navy has cautioned members of the public and Nigerian parents not to enrol their children and wards at any illegal Merchant Navy training schools, not gazetted by the federal government.

This was contained in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, signed by the Nigeria Navy’s acting director of information, Captain Suleman Dahun.

Captain Dahun said that members of the public who wish to pursue a career in the Navy or the Merchant Navy are advised to visit the websites of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Nigerian Navy or the Maritime Academy of Nigeria for career opportunities.

The statement read in part: “The Nigerian Navy wishes to alert members of the Nigerian public on the existence of illegal Merchant Navy training schools. These illegal facilities continue to dubiously offer fake training in Merchant Navy duties to innocent and unsuspecting members of the public, especially able- bodied young men and women.

‘’For the avoidance of doubt and the benefit of unsuspecting members of the public, Federal Government of Nigeria official Gazettee No 58 of 28th August 2013, titled, “Dissolution and Proscription of Certain Associations Order, 2013, has dissolved and proscribed the following associations: Nigerian Maritime Security Agency (NMSA), Nigerian Merchant Navy Corp (NMNC), Nigerian Merchant Navy Petroleum Security and Safety Corp (NMNPSSC).’’

He said that the gazette also stipulated that these proscribed associations shall not be formed into any new associations by whatever name or title.

Dahun said that the police and Armed Forces personnel have been authorised to arrest any person found to be claiming membership of these proscribed associations and seal any facility used by these proscribed associations.

“Additionally, members of the public, especially able- bodied young men and women are to please note that only three organisations offer certified training leading to a career in the Navy or the Merchant Navy which includes: “Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, Nigerian Navy (NN) and Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron,’’ the statement added.

