Navy discovers illegal naval training school in Rivers
YNaija
The Nigerian Navy on Friday said it has uncovered a fake and illegal naval training school in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The navy said it arrested 6 operators and 4 trainers of the illegal outfit. It was learnt that the suspects collected between …
