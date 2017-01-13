NB dominates transactions on NSE in bearish market

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc on Friday dominated trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with a turnover of 19.64 million shares valued at N2.78 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fidelity Bank came second on the activity chart, accounting for 16.97 million shares worth N15.22 million and Diamond Bank sold 13.01 million shares valued at N14.26 million.

United Capital traded 10.99 million shares worth N35.79 million and Transcorp transacted 10.12 million shares valued at N8.86 million.

The All-Share Index recorded marginal depreciation, dropping by 4.46 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 26,325.93 compared with 26,330.39 posted on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation, which opened at N9.059 trillion shed one billion naira to close at N9.058 trillion, following price depreciation.

Mobil Oil recorded the highest price loss to lead the losers’ table, dropping by N13.15 to close at N249.86 per share.

Seplat trailed with a loss of N9.99 to close at N300 and Presco dropped N2.01 to close at N42.16 per share.

On the other hand, Conoil topped the gainers’ chart, growing by 85k to close at N37.35 per share.

Stanbic IBTC chalked up 49k to close at N15.52 and Nigerian Breweries inched 18k to close at N142.18 per share.

Tourist Company appreciated by 17k to close at N3.68, while Access Bank grew by 12k to close at N6.69 per share.

In all, investors staked N3.76 billion on 148.57 million shares exchanged in 2,653 deals against 179.43 million shares worth N1.49 billion traded in 2,928 deals on Thursday.

