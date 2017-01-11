NBA condemns Southern Kaduna killings

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, today strongly condemned the gruesome murder of some Nigerians in Southern Kaduna, describing it as a violation of human rights of citizens living in the communities where the carnage was carried out. According to a statement issued and signed by the NBA President, Abubakah Balarabe Mahmoud, SAN, the lawyers who averred that there could never be any justification for these carnage said, “recent events in Southern Kaduna leading to wide spread killings and maiming of innocent persons including women and children as well as destruction of properties. These latest unfortunate killings are only part of a series of attacks and disturbances in different parts of the country”.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

