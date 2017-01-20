NBB of C backs Ace’s Solid Sports, clamours for more boxing promoters

The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) has called on more boxing promoters to come out and help in developing professional boxing in the country.

General Secretary NBB of C, Remi Aboderin, made the appeal at the launching of a new boxing promotional outfit, Ace’s Solid Sports in Lagos on Thursday.

According to Aboderin, the coming-in of the new boxing promotional firm will improve professional boxing in the country.

“It’s a very good one for us, it shows that we are getting to the level that would be good for professional boxers.

“It’s not the best if there is just one promoter. There are lots of boxers all over Nigeria that it will be better if there are consistent boxing promotions monthly or weekly. It is not too much because we have all the materials here. So their coming will improve professional boxing we have been craving for.”

Also a member of the NBB of C, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, while calling for more boxing promotional firm, said the boxers needed many boxing promoters to give them opportunities to fight for honors.

“The coming in of Ace’s Solid Sports is something that will propel and move our boxing forward and also encourage the boxers themselves to give their best.

“A situation where you have one tournament in two months is not good enough for Nigeria.

“We need more promoters to be able to give opportunities to our various boxers, particularly if we have boxing tournaments every months, more boxers will participate and boxing will come back alive.”

The Director/Founder, Ace’s Solid Sports, Babatunde Adegbuyi said his aim of sponsoring professional boxing is to assist young talented boxers in the country to embrace education and also to expose them to modern training techniques.

He said it was disheartening that the standard of boxing in Nigeria had nose- dived since there were inadequate reputable boxing promoters to aid the growth of professional boxing.

“We are not going to stop when we start our promotion. I noticed that at the moment there is currently a boxing event that go for few months, stop, go for few months and stop.

“We are going to have a programme that will role from year to year and also not only thinking about our pocket but also the community in general. Getting young kids into the ring, getting young kids education, looking in area of health, that is what we will be doing.”

The post NBB of C backs Ace’s Solid Sports, clamours for more boxing promoters appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

