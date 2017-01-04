NBS data highlights decline of new government jobs
The National Bureau of Statistics released its quarterly job creation survey for the second (Q2) and third quarter (Q3) of 2016 highlighting a constant decline in public sector jobs on offer. With 155,444 new (net) jobs recorded in Q2, there was an identified trend highlighting that the bulk of jobs emanate from the informal sector,…
The post NBS data highlights decline of new government jobs appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG