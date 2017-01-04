Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NBS data highlights decline of new government jobs

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Bureau of Statistics released its quarterly job creation survey for the second (Q2) and third quarter (Q3) of 2016 highlighting a constant decline in public sector jobs on offer. With 155,444 new (net) jobs recorded in Q2, there was an identified trend highlighting that the bulk of jobs emanate from the informal sector,…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NBS data highlights decline of new government jobs appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.