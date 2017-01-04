NBS data highlights decline of new government jobs

The National Bureau of Statistics released its quarterly job creation survey for the second (Q2) and third quarter (Q3) of 2016 highlighting a constant decline in public sector jobs on offer. With 155,444 new (net) jobs recorded in Q2, there was an identified trend highlighting that the bulk of jobs emanate from the informal sector,…

This content is for WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NBS data highlights decline of new government jobs appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

