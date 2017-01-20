NCAA Loses 61m Passengers’ Ticket Proceeds To Airlines

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) may have lost the mandatory five per cent Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) collected by airlines from over 61 million air travelers within the country in 2016 alone.

NCAA, the apex regulatory aviation agency is supposed to collect five per cent TSC from air travelers through the operators but most domestic airlines which operated throughout last year failed to remitt these charges judiciously after collecting them from the passengers.

According to figures released by NCAA for the months of October and November, 2016, Arik Air recorded 408 flights, 16,335 total number of inbound passengers and 16,393 number of outbound passengers during the period.

Eight airlines that operated for the month of October alone carried a total of 311,431 outbound, 326,234 inbounds passengers.With 637,665 inbound and outbound passengers in October alone, it is estimated that the eight airlines carried over 61, 215, 840 passengers in 2016.

According to the report, Arik operated 1,660 flights while airlifting 209,288 passengers in October 2016. Air Peace came second behind Arik Air which operated 898 flights and airlifted 173,758 passengers. Azman Air operated 343 flights and airlifted 53,662 passengers while Dana Air operated 578 flights airlifting 108,329 passengers in October alone.

Medview Airlines operated 307 flights and carried 62,952 passengers. Overland operated 153 flights carrying 8,191 passengers. FirstNation Airways operated 162 flights and airlifted 29, 872 passengers in October.

All the domestic carriers, with the exception of Aero Contractors, did 3,903 flights and carried 738,711 passengers in November.

A breakdown of the figure shows that Arik operated 1,364 flights and airlifted 186,004 passengers in November.

In November 2016, Air Peace surpassed Arik in the total number of passengers it carried. The airline airlifted 206,087 passengers, recording 980 flights.

On daily basis, it was gathered that Dana Air for example, operates Lagos – Abuja route 5 times a day; Port Harcourt to Abuja twice a day and Lagos to Uyo once in one day.

Arik Air tops the schedule with an average of six flights to and fro Lagos-Abuja , while Air Peace flies to and from Lagos-Abuja four times a day. FirstNation flies four times a day while Medview goes to Abuja five times but returns to Lagos from Abuja twice a day. Azman Air goes to Abuja twice a day from Lagos and come back.

As at January 17th, 2017 , Dana flight ticket on economy class from Lagos to Abuja (one way) hovers between N25, 000 to N31, 000 while return ticket costs a little above N50, 000.

