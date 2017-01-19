NCC confiscated N8.3bn pirated items from 2011 to 2016 – DG – BusinessDay
NCC confiscated N8.3bn pirated items from 2011 to 2016 – DG
In a bid to protect intellectual property and boost creativity, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) on Thursday confiscated N275 million worth of pirated works intercepted at the sea ports. The Director-General of NCC, Afam Ezekude, while …
