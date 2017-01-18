NCC to sanction telecom operators over DND – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

NCC to sanction telecom operators over DND

NCC to sanction telecom operators over DND
… – The Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the commission would probe any telecom operator that continues to send unsolicited messages to their subscribers after they had chosen DND. The Nigerian Communications Commission …
DND code: NCC begins enforcement of N5m fine on defaulting telcosVanguard
Danbatta: Buhari got this rightNigeria Today
NCC to fine operators NGN 5 mln per user for unsolicited SMSTelecompaper (subscription)
Ecofin Agency: Economic information from Africa
all 7 news articles »

