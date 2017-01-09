NCPC Boss Advocates Better Remuneration For Civil Servants

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Tor Uja has advocated for a better remuneration for the Nigeria Civil Service.

While inaugurating a 7- man committee to advise on the work and recommendations of the registry which was set up to review the registry system of the commission, he stressed that the civil service should be a place of pride and dignity and as such, civil servants should earn better than any one else.

These were contained in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja during the weekend by the media unit of the NCPC.

Uja described the registry as a structure that oversees the operational network of a system and it was just correct to do things right at all times.

He said,”I don’t need to be paid for doing things right.”

The NCPC boss stressed the need for staff of the commission to focus on work and productivity.

He explained that for him to build a system that would stand the test of time, he should be able to run a structured system.

He tasked staff on efficiency, productivity and honesty, saying, “I must make NCPC efficient”.

He further charged staff to embrace hard work and commitment to duty.

According to him: “A good system also work silently. We want our information and operational system to work silently. He added, I want us to receive a fresh philosophy and justify your earnings”.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

