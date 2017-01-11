NCS set to implement ban on importation of vehicles

…says 90 percent of vehicles imported in neighbouring countries end in Nigeria

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is set to implement fully the federal government’s policy on non importation of vehicles through the land border.

Hameed Ibrahim Ali, the Comptroller-General of the service has directed operatives of the Headquarters Compliance Team and Federal Operations Units to compliment the resident officers of land borders to effectively beef up security to ensure full compliance, a statement from Joseph Attach, acting public relations officer has said.

He said apart from being a statutory function of NCS to implement Government Fiscal Policies, as Nigerians, the advantages and opportunities inherent in the policy is a motivation to ensure compliance.

According to the statement, it is regrettable that despite the fact that Nigeria has bigger and more equipped port facilities, statistics has shown that more than 90% of vehicles imported to neighbouring countries are normally on transit to Nigeria market.

“Though duty rates chargeable for motor vehicles at both land borders and seaports remain the same, importers of these vehicles exploit the informality of land border trade, since they are not usually manifested for Nigeria ports to either smuggle through the porous border or compromise some Customs Officers and that of other agencies to short change the nation”.

The CGC further charged the anti-smuggling squads to ensure total blockage such that no desperate vehicle importer gets his or her to smuggle in the trapped vehicles.

He listed the merits of the policy to include amongst others, channelisation of motor vehicles to Sea Ports will enable suppression of smuggling, creating business and job opportunities with the eventual emergence of bonded car parks for vehicles around the country.

Others are high volume of vehicle cargo for shippers which will boost capacity and optimize use of facilities at our ports and car parks as well as generate higher revenue for the three tiers of government to discharge their responsibilities to Nigerians amongst other things.

The statement further noted that beyond revenue loss, allowing a system that is fraught with security implications in our present fragile security situation will not be a patriotic thing to do.

The post NCS set to implement ban on importation of vehicles appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

