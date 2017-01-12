Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDDC denies alleged diversion of N120bn – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NDDC denies alleged diversion of N120bn
BusinessDay
The Niger Development Commission (NDDC) has denied allegation that it diverted N120 billion to sponsor a major political party in recent elections in Edo and Rivers. A statement issued by NDDC's Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.