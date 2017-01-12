NDDC denies alleged diversion of N120bn – BusinessDay
NDDC denies alleged diversion of N120bn
BusinessDay
The Niger Development Commission (NDDC) has denied allegation that it diverted N120 billion to sponsor a major political party in recent elections in Edo and Rivers. A statement issued by NDDC's Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, …
