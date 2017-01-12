NDDC Denies N80bn Misappropriation Allegation By Militant Group

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has denied an allegation by a militant group, the Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders (NDRC) that the commission spent N80 billion to prosecute the election of a former governor in the South-South zone of the country.

The commission, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its Head, Corporate Affairs, Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, described the allegations by the militant group, which was published in one of the national dailies (not LEADERSHIP) as unsubstantiated and unverifiable.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission has been drawn to the report, headlined, “Another Niger Delta Militant Group Announces Resumption of Hostilities,” of Tuesday, January 10, 2017, in which some unsubstantiated and unverifiable claims were made concerning the Commission.

