NDDC says yet to begin award of contracts let alone dishing out N120bn

The new management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it is yet to begin award of contracts let alone dishing out billions of naira to contractors.

The new board chaired by a former senator from Cross River, Victor Ndoma-Egba, took over on November 7, 2016.

The new managing director, Nsima Ekere, had promised a review of the over 8,600 projects being executed by the Commission so as to rationalise them for effective management. This, he had said, would include a project audit to know those to be continued or not, instead of carrying on with an unwieldy size of projects.

Now, the managing director says the Commission is yet to award projects and thus could not have released N80 billion and another N40 billion to politicians as claimed by a new militant group that has threatened to begin bombing based on such claims.

A statement issued by his head of media, Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, described such claims as unsubstantiated and unverifiable. “We wish to state categorically, and without reservations, that there is no iota of truth in the allegation by the group, The Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, NDRC, “that N80 billion which was supposed to be used in developing the Niger Delta was used to prosecute the election of a former South-South governor, while N40 billion was also withdrawn from the NDDC coffers to prosecute the last re-run election in Rivers State.”

The NDDC said its new management and governing board had only just assumed duties and had neither awarded projects yet nor undertaken any transactions of such magnitude.

“These facts are verifiable. It is, indeed, very important for stories, where such claims are made, to pass the litmus test of verity and fact. Otherwise, we avail ourselves to the malicious mischief and manipulation of propagandists and peddlers of rumours and lies.”

He went on: “While the Commission recognises the right of individuals and groups to advance for regional development, we wish to, once more, restate that development occurs best in an atmosphere of peace and security. We call on NDRC and other groups in the region to eschew violence as a means of engagement with Government and government agencies and, instead, pursue peace for the overall development of the Niger Delta region.”

The NDDC secured a budget of N243 billion for 2016/17 under the acting managing director, Semenitari Ibim, but not much of it was touched until the new board came on board. It was expected that the new management would decide what its priorities were in developing the oil region in the way the new federal government would want.

The new MD says the Commission was yet to do that, only for allegations to fly about N120 billion having been pumped into political campaigns.

The post NDDC says yet to begin award of contracts let alone dishing out N120bn appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

