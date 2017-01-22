NDDC To Complete Lingering 23KM Road Linking Bayelsa And Rivers
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) plans to complete the lingering 23.5 kilometre Otuasega-Obedum-Emelego road and bridges. The road which the commission has earmarked for completion before the end of 2017 connects Bayelsa and Rivers states. Mr Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, the commission’s Head of Corporate Affairs, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt …
