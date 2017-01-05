N/Delta people suffering more than almajiris — Edwin Clark
A FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has claimed that the Federal Government has abandoned the Ijaw ethnic nationality. He said the suffering and under-development of the region, “is worse than that of the almajiris up North.” Clark made this statement when he played host to the Ijaw Professionals’ Association, IPA, Homeland chapter. […]
