Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ndidi a perfect replacement for Kante – Ahmed Musa – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ndidi a perfect replacement for Kante – Ahmed Musa
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian winger, Ahmed Musa, says compatriot at Leicester City, Wilfred Ndidi, is a capable replacement for France midfielder, N'Golo Kante, who left the club for Chelsea in the summer. The former Gent midfielder was impressive in his debut for
Foxes spirit delights NdidiThe Eagle Online
AHMED MUSA INSISTS:Ndidi is like KanteThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.