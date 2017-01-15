Ndidi Disappointed With Leicester’s Defeat By Chelsea – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Ndidi Disappointed With Leicester's Defeat By Chelsea
Complete Sports Nigeria
Leicester City new boy, Wilfred Ndidi is disappointed to end up on the losing side after his side were thrashed 3-0 by Chelsea in their English Premier League fixture at King Power Stadium on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Ndidi who made …
EPL: Victor Moses, Iwobi get big away wins
Alonso-powered Chelsea cruise past the champions
Moses' Blues thrashes Musa and Ndidi's Foxes
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG