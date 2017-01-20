Ndidi needs time to settle at Leicester – Drinkwater
Leicester City midfielder, Danny Drinkwater, has said that his new team-mate, Wilfred Ndidi, needs time to settle down in the English Premier League. The Super Eagles player signed for the champions from Belgian side Gent his month and has already featured in two matches for Claudio Ranieri’s team. Drinkwater hailed Ndidi’s ability on the ball […]
