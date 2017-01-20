Pages Navigation Menu

Ndidi needs time to settle at Leicester – Drinkwater

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

Leicester City midfielder, Danny Drinkwater, has said that his new team-mate, Wilfred Ndidi, needs time to settle down in the English Premier League. The Super Eagles player signed for the champions from Belgian side Gent his month and has already featured in two matches for Claudio Ranieri’s team. Drinkwater hailed Ndidi’s ability on the ball […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

