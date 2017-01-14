Ndidi Set For EPL Debut Against Chelsea

Leicester City manager, Claudio Ranieri has hinted that his new signing, Wilfred Ndidi is likely to make his English Premier League debut against Chelsea today.

The 20-year-old, who recently moved to the King Power Stadium outfit from Belgian side, Genk in a £15 million deal, impressed in the Foxes’ 2-1 FA Cup win away at Everton.

And Ranieri, who was held in awe of the midfielder’s performance, gave a strong indication in persisting with him against Antonio Conte’s all-conquering team.

“I think he’ll (Ndidi) make his debut against Chelsea,” Ranieri told Leicester Mercury.

“I’ve been waiting for this kind of performance. He’ll get better the more he plays and understands the team.

The former Chelsea boss, who started Ndidi alongside Papy Mendy and Danny Drinkwater in a three-man midfield against the Toffees, also stated that the versatile youngster could find himself playing in various midfield setups.

“Every match is different. Against Everton I wanted to play three midfielders, but that doesn’t mean every time I’ll play with three midfielders.

“Chelsea is a big one but also Leicester – don’t look at the table. Leicester is a good team,” he concluded.

