NDLEA Confiscates 870 Blocks of Indian Hemp

The Adamawa Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA ) has seized 870 blocks of substances suspected to be Indian hemp in a bungalow in Damilu area of Jimeta.

Mr Yakubu Kibo, the commander of the agency in the state, disclosed this at a news conference held on Thursday in Yola.

Kibo said that the substances, weighing 981 kilogrammes, were seized following an intelligence employed by the command.

He, however, said that no arrest was made and that the bungalow was sealed pending the outcome of investigation into the matter.

“On Dec. 29, 2016, the command, through sophisticated intelligence gathering, seized 870 blocks of Cannabis Sativa (Indian Hemp ) weighing 981 kilogrammes in a bungalow in Damilu area of Jimeta,” Kibo said.

He said measures put in place by the command to stop illicit substances from circulation and curtail related crimes in the state made the seizure possible.

He also said that in 2016, the command arrested 300 suspects and seized illicit substances weighing 7,083.664 kilogrammes.

He explained that 120 convicts and 17 drug-dependent persons between ages 18 and 40 were successfully counselled in the year under review.

Kibo said that the command’s projection for 2017 was to expand, identify and dismantle all remaining vestiges of drug cartels in the state. (NAN)

