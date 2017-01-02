NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine Worth N147bn Concealed Inside Shoes In Abuja Airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) attached to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja intercepted parcels of cocaine worth £3.8 million (N147 billion) and weighing 9.15kg concealed in a shipment of shoes aboard a Turkish airline flight. The discovery, according to reports was made after thoroughly searching inside soles of shoes during inward screening of …

