NDLEA to check drug abuse in Ebonyi, rehabilitates 75 addicts

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ebonyi command, said the agency had rehabilitated about 75 drug addicts in the state.

The command stated this in a statement yesterday by the Head of Drug Demand Reduction Unit, Mr. Aliyu Omama, after the street walk against cultism, drug abuse and other social vices, organised by Okposi community in Ohaozara local council.

He said the agency was doing everything possible to reduce drug abuse in the state, adding that the victims who were rehabilitated had been reintegrated into the society.

Omama assured that the command would continue to offer professional counselling to drug addicts.

He attributed the increase in cases of kidnapping, rape, cultism, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the state to indiscriminate use of illicit drugs and other harmful substances, assuring that the command was ready to curtail the menace.

A community leader and President of Okposi Ezi n’asato (E-8), a socio-cultural organisation in the area, Mr. Emenike Okorie said Okposi community was ready to partner individuals, groups and relevant agencies to rid the area of hard drugs.

He said the organisation would soon launch anti-drug and anti-cultism clubs in schools in the area to educate students on the dangers of these vices.

