Ndume accepts removal

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

FORMER Senate majority leader, Ali Ndume yesterday accepted his removal from the position he assumed on June 9, 2015. Ndume, who accepted his fate in a point of order raised at plenary on Wednesday, was replaced by Senator Ahmed Lawan (APC-Yobe). Quoting Order 43, Ndume said that the Senate was an institution that must be […]

