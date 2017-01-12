Ndume accepts removal

FORMER Senate majority leader, Ali Ndume yesterday accepted his removal from the position he assumed on June 9, 2015. Ndume, who accepted his fate in a point of order raised at plenary on Wednesday, was replaced by Senator Ahmed Lawan (APC-Yobe). Quoting Order 43, Ndume said that the Senate was an institution that must be […]

