Ndume: I`ll stand by Buhari in case of political re-alignment
The immediate past Senate Leader, Sen. Muhammad Ndume has pledged to stick with President Muhammadu Buhari in the event of any political realignment in the country. Ndume, who represents Borno South in the Senate, gave the assurance in Maiduguri on Sunday while speaking with newsmen.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG