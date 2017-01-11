Ndume not removed because of Magu – Marafa
Chairman Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Kabiru Marafa, said removal of Ali Ndume as Majority Leader was not based on his stand on Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu. Marafa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that it was the prerogative of the political party […]
