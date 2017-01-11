Pages Navigation Menu

Ndume not removed because of Magu – Sen. Marafa

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Chairman Senate Committee on Petroleum(Downstream), Kabiru Marafa, said removal of Ali Ndume as  Majority Leader was not based on his stand on Acting Chairman of  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu. Marafa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that it was the prerogative of the political party to appoint or reject any principal officer as contained in Senate’s Standing Rules. He declined to give further reasons for Ndume’s removal but said that 40 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers appended their signature in favour of the action “based on different reasons’’.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

