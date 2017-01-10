Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ndume sacked as APC senate caucus leader

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator Ali Ndume, the majority leader of the Nigerian senate, has been sacked by the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the upper chamber as its leader.

The senators in a letter to the Senate President Bukola Saraki put forward Senator Ahmed Lawan as the replacement.

Details soon.

