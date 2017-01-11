Ndume: Saraki Visits PMB, Says No Crisis In Senate

Senate President, Bukola Saraki met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa saying there is no crisis in the Senate due to the removal of Ali Ndume as the Senate Leader.

Speaking with State House Correspondents, he said the Senate Institution is bigger than any individual and Ndume will put his personal interest aside for the interest of the Senate and the country.

The following conversation ensured between Saraki and Reporters.

Q: why are you here sir.

You know getting the government going, getting the National Assembly moving and as you know there is nothing g more important to us now than the budget process and the work we need to do in those areas.

What will you be telling those that believe there is crises in the National Assembly following the removal of Ndume.

There is no crises in the National Assembly, things like this do happen and as you said the institution us bigger than everybody and I am sure that he and everybody else will always work for the interest of the institution and for the interest of the country. Everything is calm, solid and fine.

Former leader Ndume said he knew nothing about it.

I am sure you have not read his statement today. He has made a different statement today.

Your excellency what will you be telling those that say you sacrificed him?

(Laughs ) Do I look like someone that does things like that?

