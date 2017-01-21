Needless deaths, Umuchima gets first hospital

•As FG hails Mbisiogu for gesture

BY CHARLES KUMOLU

“I had a younger brother, who died in infancy in 1974 because he was ill. My brother would have survived the illness but the limitations our community had, ended his life that would have been a blessing to our community. Before my mother could take her son to Urualla where there was an existing health centre, the child died. My brother died because we lacked hospital in this community. That story made me make a vow that should God bless me, I will help people of this community and possibly stop some deaths as a result of the absence of healthcare facilities.’’

The above, were the words of the Managing Director of Blue Diamond Logistics, Chief Festus Mbisiogu, at the commissioning of an ultra-modern hospital in Umuchima in Ideato South Local Government Area, LGA, of Imo State.

It was an event that triggered excitement among residents and indigenes of the community, given that the facility which was built and equipped by Mbisiogu was the first hospital in the ancient community.

Most, who gathered at the event, were elated that the gesture would reduce mortality rate in the community that had suffered much as a result of the absence of medical facilities and other basic amenities.

On hand, to commission the hospital was the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, who was the special guest of honour.

She described the gesture as germane to national and global efforts at reducing infant and maternal mortality. Hence, she urged other wealthy Nigerians to emulate the humanitarian effort as a way of showing love to their respective communities.

Alahassan also described the development as being in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the provision of adequate healthcare, noting that the Federal Government would work with people like Mbisiougu, who shared its vision.

Also thrilled by the development, Imo State governor, Mr. Rochas Okorocha, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Women Affairs and Social Development, Ngozi Njoku, lauded Mbisiogu for embarking on such philantropism without asking the government for support.

Apart from the hospital, the elaborate event also witnessed the commissioning of 42 pipe-borne water boreholes built and donated to various communities in Ideato by Mbisiogu.

This gesture, Saturday Vanguard learnt, ensured that the people in the entire communities in the LGA stopped trekking five kilometres to fetch water from Orasi River, which was the source of water for the communities.

Amid commendations from members of the community and celebration, Mbisiogu pledged to give One hundred thousand each to the first set of babies to be born in the hospital, noting that he would continue to provide support for the smooth functioning of the hospital.

He was, however, appreciative of Umuchima Women Organisation, UWO, for providing moral support to the project.

The group in its acknowledgment described the development as timely, and a blessing to the LGA.

President-General of UWO, Dr. B. Ubaonu, said: “For over 10 years, Mbisiogu has been sharing over 200 bags of rice to indigent people every Sunday before Christmas. He also paid school fees for many in the community. He is a blessing to this community.”

