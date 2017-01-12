NEITI asks NPDC to remit $4.977bn to Federation Account – BusinessDay
BusinessDay
NEITI asks NPDC to remit $4.977bn to Federation Account
BusinessDay
The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has called on the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to promptly settle all outstanding liabilities, amounting to $4.977billion and N68.2billion respectively. NPDC is one of …
