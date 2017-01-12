NEITI asks NPDC to remit $4.977bn to Federation Account

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has called on the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to promptly settle all outstanding liabilities, amounting to $4.977billion and N68.2billion respectively.

NPDC is one of the subsidiary companies of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Executive Secretary of the Initiative, Waziri Audio, stated this at the public hearing of the Joint Committees on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Downstream and Finance.

The public hearing followed a motion by Dino Melaye over unlawful misappropriation and withholding of about N3trillion by the NNPC and NPDC from 2013 till date.

The NEITI Executive Secretary called on the Federal Government to initiate an investigation to unravel all issues surrounding the transaction involving transfers of the Oil Mining Licences to NPDC.

He also urged the Federal Government to review the processes and transactions leading to the assignment of OML from Shell Joint Venture by NPDC.

He also recommended the recovery of all cash call paid to NPDC in respect of the divested assets totalling $148.29million and N2.42billion.

“The valuation of the Federations 55% stake in the SPDC JV was undervalued ab initio. This is evident in the value or amount paid by the purchasers of the 45% divested stake of SPDC in the JV which is about double the value advised by the DPR. .

“The incomplete payment of the DPR advised consideration (I.e. $1.8 Billion, Only $100 Million was paid) for the 8 OMLs assigned from the SPDC JV between 2010 to 2011 affects greatly the federations revenue income.

This translates to less distributable funds to all tiers of governments which in turn affects economic, social and developmental activities at all levels.

“The valuation of the 4 OMLS from the NAOC JV assigned to NPDC in December 2012 is not publicly available for independent review by relevant stakeholders”, he said.

In his presentation, the Acting Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) expressed regret that revenues realised from crude oil lifted did not flow to the Federation Account.

In his submission, Managing Director, NPDC Yusuf Matashi admitted remitting only N100million out of an outstanding liabilities of $1.7billion.

He stated the resolve of the company to settle all liabilities of the company.

Chairman of the joint committee, Tayo Alasoadura asked all relevant stakeholders to get their books ready for the proper investigative hearing set to commence soon.

The post NEITI asks NPDC to remit $4.977bn to Federation Account appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

