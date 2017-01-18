NEMA, Stakeholders Condoles Victims of Rann – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
NEMA, Stakeholders Condoles Victims of Rann
Naija247news
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and stakeholders in humanitarian activities in North-East have condoled victims of accidental airstrike that occurred in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno state. The stakeholders who …
IDP camp bombing: 54 victims stabilised in 3 Maiduguri hospitals
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG